Jan 9 Jones Group Inc, a maker of
clothing, shoes and accessories, said it has dropped all
discussions regarding the potential sale of its jeanswear
division.
The New York-based company, whose brands include Anne Klein
and Rachel Roy, plans to maintain ownership and normal
operations of the division, it said in a statement.
In October last year, Jones said it was in talks with Delta
Galil Industries Ltd, an Israeli private-label
clothing maker, to sell its jeans unit for $350-$400 million to
focus on its more profitable luxury brands.
Separately, Delta Galil said it continues to actively pursue
other growth opportunities.
The company's shares had closed at $9.31 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Viraj Nair)