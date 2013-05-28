May 28 Independent oil and gas company Jones
Energy Inc filed with regulators to raise up to $250 million in
an initial public offering of its Class A common stock.
The Austin, Texas-based company is engaged in the
development of oil and natural gas properties in the Anadarko
and Arkoma basins in Texas and Oklahoma.
As of Dec. 31, 2012, the company had estimated proved
reserves of 85 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and an
average daily net production of about 13,300 boe per day,
according to the IPO filing. ()
Its capital expenditure budget for 2013 is about $202.5
million, most of which would be used to drill 92 wells, the
filing showed.
Entities affiliated to the founding Jones family and private
equity fund Metalmark Capital Partners own the majority of the
company.
The company's filing did not reveal how many shares would be
sold or their expected price.
Jones Energy intends to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "JONE".
JP Morgan, Barclays and Wells Fargo Securities will act as
the joint book-running managers of the offering
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.