June 4 Jones Group Inc will take control of the Brian Atwood shoe brand for an undisclosed sum as the company seeks to expand its array of high-end shoes.

The move deepens the relationship between Jones and Brian Atwood, which together launched the B Brian Atwood shoe collection last year.

Under the deal announced on Monday, Jones will form a joint venture with Brian Atwood, which will own the intellectual property rights and existing licenses. Jones will own a majority stake in the joint venture. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)