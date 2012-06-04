Kirin to sell Brazil unit to Heineken's Bavaria for $700 mln
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Kirin Holdings Co said on Monday it would sell its Brazilian unit to Heineken NV subsidiary Bavaria S.A. for 2.2 billion Brazilian reais ($706 million).
June 4 Jones Group Inc will take control of the Brian Atwood shoe brand for an undisclosed sum as the company seeks to expand its array of high-end shoes.
The move deepens the relationship between Jones and Brian Atwood, which together launched the B Brian Atwood shoe collection last year.
Under the deal announced on Monday, Jones will form a joint venture with Brian Atwood, which will own the intellectual property rights and existing licenses. Jones will own a majority stake in the joint venture. (Reporting By Martinne Geller in New York; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
Feb 10 U.S. hunting and fishing chain Gander Mountain Co is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this month, after an aggressive effort to expand its store base failed to pull in new customers, according to people familiar with the matter.