NEW YORK, Aug 28 Jones Group Inc JNY.N shares
are undervalued, considering the clothing and shoe company's
portfolio of brands and improving business, Barron's wrote in
its Aug. 29 issue.
Jones, whose brands include Anne Klein, Nine West and
Stuart Weitzman, recently reported better-than-expected
earnings, and its retail business is improving, Barron's said.
Jones shares closed on the New York Stock Exchange at
$10.55 on Friday, having fallen nearly by half from a 52-week
high in October.
A fund manager at Dreman Small Cap Value Fund told Barron's
that Jones shares were worth $18, while a Lazard Capital
Markets analyst praised Jones' better-than-expected gross
margin in its most recent quarter.
