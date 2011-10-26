(Adds FY revenue outlook, exec comments)

Oct 26 Jones Group Inc JNY.N, whose brands include Jones New York and Nine West, on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and a decline in operating profit despite efforts to cut costs, and the company lowered its full year revenue forecast, missing Wall Street estimates.

But Jones, which is trying to sell off its low-margin jeans division and focus on luxury brands, as well as reduce its store count, said it expects gross margin, which measures the profitability of goods sold, to continue improving.

The improvement in gross margin in its third quarter came largely from its upscale Kurt Geiger shoe brand, which it bought in June.

KEY POINTS

Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010

Revenue $1.04 bln $1.09 bln $1.02 bln

Net income $41.2 mln --- $29.2 mln

EPS (GAAP) $0.49 n/a $0.34

Adj EPS $0.48 --- $0.54

Gross margin 35.7 pct 33.5 pct

Loss from U.S. retail $16.2 mln $20.9 mln * Sees FY '11 rev $3.8- $3.87 bln vs Street view $3.97 bln

(company's prior FY 2011 revenue forecast was $3.93-$3.97)

CFO John McClain: "We believe we will continue to improve margins" and continue "tightened" inventory approach

CEO Wes Card: "will continue to be prudent in our spending," "we are operating in an uncertain retail landscape"

BACKGROUND/LINKS

- Jones confirmed two weeks ago it is in talks to sell its low-margin jeans unit for up to $400 million [ID:nL3E7LB3CM]

- In the last 18 months it has made acquisitions to build up its presence in high-end shoe brands; in addition to the Kurt Geiger deal, in May 2010 it bought a majority stake in shoemaker Stuart Weitzman.

Note: * Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; editing by John Wallace, Dave Zimmerman)