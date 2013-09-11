Sept 11 Private-equity firms KKR & Co LP
and Sycamore Partners are considering a joint bid for Jones
Group, the fashion and footwear company that owns retail
chains Nine West and Jones New York, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
A number of other private-equity and industry players are
considering offers for parts of the company, the paper said.
Reuters reported in July that Jones Group had hired
Citigroup Inc to explore a potential sale and that the
company was in the early stages of reaching out to private
equity and industry players to gauge interest in buying it as a
whole or in pieces
Second-round bids for the New York-based company is due
within the next two weeks and a deal could follow soon after
that, assuming one is struck at all, the paper added.
Jones Group, Sycamore Partners and KKR declined to comment.
Shares of the company, which currently has a market
valuation of $1.16 billion, closed up 4 percent at $15.11 on the
New York Stock Exchange.