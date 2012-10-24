Oct 24 Jones Group Inc, the company
behind such brands as Nine West and Jones New York, reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a rise in sales
of shoes and jeans, to U.S. department stores.
Those sales mitigated a steep drop in business at its own
stores.
In the last three years, Jones has been shifting its focus
to its growing portfolio of high-end brands like Kurt Geiger and
Stuart Weitzman shoes, which offer higher profit margins. Buyers
of such products are also less sensitive to prices, even in a
difficult economy.
The company has also tried to spruce up its own U.S. stores,
including giving its Nine West chain a new look. But Jones Chief
Executive Officer Wesley Card said in a statement that the
retail environment remains "promotional," meaning that shoppers
are price-sensitive and need discounts.
Third-quarter revenue slipped 0.7 percent to $1.035 billion
as sales at the company's U.S. stores fell 6.7 percent.
Net income fell to $17.8 million, or 22 cents per share,
from $41.2 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.
But excluding charges related to severance and the writedown
of the cost of some assets related to store closings and other
restructuring costs, as well as some gains and charges related
to currency fluctuations and other items, the company earned 57
cents per share. That compared with the average analyst forecast
of 32 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales of shoes to U.S. department store chains such as
Macy's Inc rose 9.7 percent. Still, Jones said earlier
this year that department stores, which account for about half
of its revenue, and other retail customers had been more
cautious in ordering, given the uncertainty surrounding consumer
spending.
That in turn has forced Jones to be careful in its inventory
planning to protect its gross profit margin.
The U.S. wholesale jeans business, which Jones tried
unsuccessfully to sell last year, perked up, with an 8.2 percent
revenue increase in the quarter.