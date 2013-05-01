May 1 Jones Group Inc on Wednesday
lowered its 2013 revenue forecast and reported weak
first-quarter sales in Europe because of a tough economy there,
and in North America because of a cold winter that prompted
shoppers to delay buying spring merchandising.
Jones, whose portfolio of brands include footwear brands
Nine West, Stuart Weitzman and Gloria Vanderbilt jeans, now
expects 2013 revenues of between $3.8 billion and $3.95 billion,
compared with its earlier forecast of $3.9 billion and $4.1
billion.
Wall Street analysts were expecting sales of $3.9 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.
The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 15
cents per share on revenues of $1 billion, in line with the
preliminary results it gave last week. The profit had been well
below Wall Street forecasts.
Gross profit margin fell 2.1 percentage points to 34.5
percent of sales because of the weather as well as what the
company has previously said was a promotional environment that
led rivals to cut prices.
Last week, New York-based Jones, which in recent years has
been focusing more resources on its luxury brands, announced a
plan to close 170 stores and cut jobs at its weaker brands.