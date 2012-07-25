* Q2 adj EPS $0.22 vs est $0.07
* Q2 rev $854.8 mln vs est $867.1 mln
* Gross margins up 1.8 percentage points
* Shares rise as much as 8 pct
July 25 Jones Group Inc, the maker of
clothes and shoes under such brands as Nine West, Jones New York
and Anne Klein, expects to build on efforts to improve gross
margins that lifted its quarterly profit above Wall Street
expectations.
Jones has been shutting underperforming stores, including 29
in the quarter, getting rid of slow moving inventory and
introducing products to cash in on the latest fashion trends.
The company expects gross margins to increase by 70 basis
points or more for the full year as it continues to adjust
inventory levels and close stores, a company executive said on a
conference call with analysts.
Inventory was down 11 percent at $468 million at the end of
second quarter.
Most of the company's second-quarter gross margins increase
of 1.80 percentage points was driven by its acquisition of
upscale British brand Kurt Geiger last year.
Net income for the second quarter rose to $8.1 million, or
10 cents per share, from $5.2 million, or 6 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 22 cents per share for
the quarter ended June 30. However, revenue in the period fell 4
percent to $854.8 million.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 7 cents per share,
on revenue of $867.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Jones shares were up 5 percent at $10.09 on Wednesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange. They earlier touched a
high of $10.35.
(Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; editing by Anthony
Kurian and Viraj Nair)