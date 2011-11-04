LONDON Nov 4 Jones Lang LaSalle , the world's second largest property consultancy, plans to capitalise on an appetite among less wealthy Greeks to move money into the relative safety of London property as political and economic uncertainty grips the country.

The company hopes to start marketing London homes in Greece in the coming weeks at prices from 250,000 pounds ($398,940), below the price bracket of the wealthy, many of whom have already moved money into London property.

It plans to enter partnership deals with Greek companies to sell properties valued at up to five million pounds, Jones Lang LaSalle residential director Tim Wright told Reuters. For homes above five million the buyer typically travels to view the property for themselves, Wright said.

"We want to find a route to market as quickly as possible," he said. "We will gauge if people's appetite is as high as we have been led to believe anecdotally. We will dip our toe in the water with areas like Kensington and Chelsea and move to less exclusive parts of London if demand is deep enough."

The number of wealthy Greeks looking for London properties has soared since the summer's economic turmoil, real estate brokers and developers said.

They are part of a growing number of overseas buyers of expensive central London homes who are attracted by the stability of the market and relative weakness of Sterling.

About 55 percent of central London homes bought for more than two million pounds were taken by foreign buyers in the year to end-September, up from 49 percent a year earlier, said property consultancy Knight Frank. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)