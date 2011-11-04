LONDON Nov 4 Jones Lang LaSalle , the
world's second largest property consultancy, plans to capitalise
on an appetite among less wealthy Greeks to move money into the
relative safety of London property as political and economic
uncertainty grips the country.
The company hopes to start marketing London homes in Greece
in the coming weeks at prices from 250,000 pounds ($398,940),
below the price bracket of the wealthy, many of whom have
already moved money into London property.
It plans to enter partnership deals with Greek companies to
sell properties valued at up to five million pounds, Jones Lang
LaSalle residential director Tim Wright told Reuters. For homes
above five million the buyer typically travels to view the
property for themselves, Wright said.
"We want to find a route to market as quickly as possible,"
he said. "We will gauge if people's appetite is as high as we
have been led to believe anecdotally. We will dip our toe in the
water with areas like Kensington and Chelsea and move to less
exclusive parts of London if demand is deep enough."
The number of wealthy Greeks looking for London properties
has soared since the summer's economic turmoil, real estate
brokers and developers said.
They are part of a growing number of overseas buyers of
expensive central London homes who are attracted by the
stability of the market and relative weakness of Sterling.
About 55 percent of central London homes bought for more
than two million pounds were taken by foreign buyers in the year
to end-September, up from 49 percent a year earlier, said
property consultancy Knight Frank.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
