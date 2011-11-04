(Adds developer comments)
By Tom Bill
LONDON Nov 4 Property developers and brokers
plan to capitalise on an appetite among less wealthy Greeks to
move money into the relative safety of London real estate as
political and economic uncertainty grips the country.
Jones Lang LaSalle , the world's second-largest
property consultancy, plans to start marketing London homes in
Greece in coming weeks at prices from 250,000 pounds ($398,940),
below the price bracket of the wealthy, many of whom have
already moved money into London property.
In partnership with local companies, it plans to sell
properties valued at up to five million pounds, Jones Lang
LaSalle residential director Tim Wright told Reuters. For homes
above five million the buyer typically travels to view the
property for themselves, Wright said.
"We want to find a route to market as quickly as possible,"
he said. "We will gauge if people's appetite is as high as we
have been led to believe anecdotally. We will dip our toe in the
water with areas like Kensington and Chelsea and move to less
exclusive parts of London if demand is deep enough."
London developers said Greece was on their radar as a result
of the instability affecting the country due to its financial
bailout.
"Greece might well be somewhere we'd look," said Tony
Pidgley, chairman of residential developer Berkeley Group
, which specialises in riverside developments in central
London.
"The euro zone crisis means the London market is not just
dominated by Far Eastern buyers," said Jeff Adams, chief
executive of United House, which sells London flats costing
between 450,000 and 1.5 million pounds. "We'd look to work with
local Greek companies to gain access to the market."
The number of wealthy Greeks looking for London properties
has soared since the summer's economic turmoil, real estate
brokers and developers said.
They are part of a growing number of overseas buyers of
expensive central London homes, attracted by the stability of
the market and relative weakness of Sterling.
About 55 percent of central London homes bought for more
than two million pounds were taken by foreign buyers in the year
to end-September, up from 49 percent a year earlier, said
property consultancy Knight Frank.
($1 = 0.627 British Pounds)
