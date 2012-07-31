NEW YORK, July 31 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc , one of the largest global real estate services companies, said second-quarter profit, excluding charges, rose on higher revenue in the United States and Europe.

Jones Lang LaSalle on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings, excluding charges relating chiefly to acquisitions, of $51 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with $50 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Second-quarter net income was $37 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $44 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas)