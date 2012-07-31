BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 31 Jones Lang LaSalle Inc , one of the largest global real estate services companies, said second-quarter profit, excluding charges, rose on higher revenue in the United States and Europe.
Jones Lang LaSalle on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings, excluding charges relating chiefly to acquisitions, of $51 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with $50 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Second-quarter net income was $37 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $44 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
(Reporting By Ilaina Jonas)
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.