Sept 9 Jones Soda Co said Jennifer Cue
will return to the company as its interim finance chief,
effective Sept. 12.
Cue will replace Michael O'brien who resigned nearly two
weeks ago.
Jones Soda, known for its unusual drinks like bacon and
mashed potato-flavored sodas, said Cue had previously held
various positions at the company, including finance chief,
operating chief and board member, before leaving in 2005.
O'brien, its finance chief of three years, resigned to join
a private coffee business.
Shares of Seattle, Washington-based Jones Soda closed at 88
cents on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Maju Samuel)