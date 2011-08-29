* Says Michael O'Brien to join private coffee business

* Company initiates search for replacement (Adds company background)

Aug 29 Jones Soda Co said its finance chief of three years has resigned.

Michael O'Brien will join a private coffee business, Jones Soda said.

Seattle, Washington-based Jones Soda, known for its unusual drinks like bacon and mashed potato-flavored sodas, said it was looking for a replacement for O'Brien.

Jones Soda was not immediately available for comments.

The soda maker last turned in a profit in the quarter ended June 2007.

Two years ago, faced with a freefall in sales, the company went so far as to put itself up for sale. It attracted a few offers at substantial discounts till Bill Meissner became the chief executive in April last year and took the company off the block.

Shares of Jones Soda closed at 87 cents on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)