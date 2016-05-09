Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 9 JOOYON TECH CO.,LTD. :
* Says it to issue 14,285,71 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 100 won per share, for debt-equity swap
* Sets issue price at 770 won per share, to raise proceeds of 11 billion won for operations
* Listing date of June 17 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Xr0GTF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order