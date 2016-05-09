May 9 JOOYON TECH CO.,LTD. :

* Says it to issue 14,285,71 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 100 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 770 won per share, to raise proceeds of 11 billion won for operations

* Listing date of June 17 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Xr0GTF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)