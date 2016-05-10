May 10 JOOYONTECH CO.,LTD. :

* Says it to issue the first unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Maturity date of May 12, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.5 pct and annual coupon of 3.5 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds

* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 900 won per share, and a conversion period from May 12, 2017 to May 12, 2019

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/9SOq3v

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)