BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Sept 20 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), an aircraft leasing and maintenance company controlled by the government of Dubai, said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy an 80 percent stake in Jordan Aircraft Maintenance Limited (Joramco).
DAE signed a definitive agreement to acquire the stake in Joramco from Dubai-based private equity house The Abraaj Group, DAE said in an emailed statement. The value and terms of the transaction were not provided.
Joramco is an independent commercial aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facility, which services aircraft built by Airbus and Boeing, according to information on its website.
DAE said it would work with Joramco to expand its "product offerings, customer reach and geographic area of focus." (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)