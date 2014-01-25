BRIEF-Australian Rural Capital announces $1.6 mln capital raising
* ARC announces $1.6 mln capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMMAN Jan 25 Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, posted a 43 percent rise in 2013 net profit to $501.9 million on the back of higher revenues, with its chairman saying a conservative policy eased the impact of political upheaval across the Arab region.
Chairman Sabih al-Masri said in a statement the bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions with a strong presence across the region, saw deposits increase by $1.5 billion to $34.4 billion against $32.9 billion at the end of 2012. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
March 20 Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer, will launch its first investment arm to expand its e-commerce business in partnership with retail start-ups, venture capitalists and entrepreneurs, the company said on Monday.
NEW YORK, March 20Giving back to their communities has always been a challenge for pro athletes who get rich quick because they tend to lose the money even more quickly. But even those who manage to build a substantial amount of wealth have a hard time using it charitably in a way that truly has a long-term effect.