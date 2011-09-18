AMMAN, Sept 18 Jordan's cabinet accepted on Sunday the resignation of Faris Sharaf, the Central Bank Governor of Jordan, and appointed his deputy Mohammad Said Shaheen as his replacement, officials said.

They did not disclose the reasons for the surprise resignation of Sharaf, who took the five-year post last November.

Bankers say Sharaf, a highly respected financial expert, who had senior posts in the banking and financial industry has increasingly voiced privately his alarm at the government's expansionary fiscal policy. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Hulmes)