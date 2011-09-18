AMMAN, Sept 18 Jordan's cabinet accepted on
Sunday the resignation of Faris Sharaf, the Central Bank
Governor of Jordan, and appointed his deputy Mohammad Said
Shaheen as his replacement, officials said.
They did not disclose the reasons for the surprise
resignation of Sharaf, who took the five-year post last
November.
Bankers say Sharaf, a highly respected financial expert, who
had senior posts in the banking and financial industry has
increasingly voiced privately his alarm at the government's
expansionary fiscal policy.
