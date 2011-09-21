AMMAN, Sept 21 Jordan's former central bank governor, whose resignation this week shook the kingdom's financial sector, said on Wednesday that he was pushed into resigning after security forces surrounded the bank's headquarters.

Faris Sharaf, a respected banker who was appointed last November for a five-year term, told journalists that security forces gathered at the bank in the centre of Amman on Sunday after he resisted a phone request from Prime Minister Marouf al-Bakhit to resign a day before.

"When I saw the danger to the institution and the country by such violent behaviour, and to protect the institution and the future of the country, I immediately submitted my resignation," Sharaf said the first public remarks after leaving office.

Independent witnesses confirmed to Reuters that security personnel had surrounded the bank.

Sharaf has been critical of an expansionist fiscal policy characterised by hefty state subsidies that he said has put severe strains on state finances.

Bankers and some politicians said the central bank's independence was now in question.

($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by John Stonestreet)