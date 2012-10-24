AMMAN Oct 24 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance said its nine month net profit rose 3.8 pct to $110.9 million, helped by a rise in net interest and operating income.

The bank, the country's second largest lender, said in a statement on Wednesday total assets reached $10.3 billion at the end of September, a 4.7 percent rise from the end of 2011.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)