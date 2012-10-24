* Rise in gross income cushions bank's bottom line

AMMAN Oct 24 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance said its nine month net profit rose 3.8 pct to $110.9 million, helped by a rise in net interest and operating income.

The bank, the country's second largest lender, said in a statement on Wednesday total assets reached $10.3 billion at the end of September, a 4.7 percent rise from the end of 2011.

Gross income rose by 8.6 percent to $339.5 million in the first nine months of 2012 against the same period last year, and net interest income rose 20.8 percent to $248.1 million.

Despite a sluggish economy, total deposits rose 7 percent to $8 billion and the bank's credit portfolio stood at $4 billion at end of September, a 2.7 percent rise from the same period last year.

"The bank enjoys a strong capital base and sound and quality loan and investment portfolio," said Chairman Michel Marto.

Its total capital adequacy ratio reached 19 percent at the end of September 2012, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent.

Housing Bank's main shareholders are Qatar National Bank with over 35 percent followed by Libya's Foreign Bank with a 15 percent shareholding and Kuwait's Real Estate Investment Consortium with a stake of over 10 percent.

Jordan's state pension fund also has a 15.4 percent shareholding. Gulf Arab investors along with Jordanian businessmen own the remaining shares of the bank, which has the largest branch network in the country. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)