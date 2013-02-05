AMMAN Feb 5 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance said on Tuesday 2012 net profit rose 4.5 percent to $147.4 million, with the bank maintaining a policy of boosting provisions for non-performing loans.

The bank, the country's second largest lender, said in a statement total assets reached $10 billion at the end of 2012, a 2.2 percent rise from the end of 2011. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Potter)