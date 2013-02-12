BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
AMMAN Feb 12 Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, reported on Tuesday a 29 percent rise in net profits to 36.5 million dinars ($51 million) last year, helped by healthy growth in Islamic banking services.
The bank's total assets were up 4.2 percent on a year ago at 3 billion dinars at the end of 2012 dinars, the bank said in a bourse statement. Operational income rose 22.8 percent to 96.1 million dinars.
Jordan Islamic Bank is the largest and oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan, in a market where altogether 24 commercial banks compete. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.