BRIEF-Intiger Group updates on MOU with NAB financial planning
* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.
AMMAN, July 29 Jordan Islamic Bank,, a subsidiary of Bahrain-based Al Baraka Banking Corp, posted a 21 percent increase in second-quarter net profit on Monday, helped by healthy growth in Islamic banking services.
The largest and oldest of the four Islamic banks operating in Jordan reported a profit of 14.7 million dinars ($20.1 million) for the second quarter, higher than the 11.8 million dinars posted in the same period 2012, it said in a statement. ($1=0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Intiger group enters into a memorandum of understanding (mou) with National Australia Bank Financial Planning.
* Speech interpreted as sign of desire to tackle thorny issue
* FY net profit 61.9 million baht versus 65.6 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: