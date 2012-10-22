AMMAN Oct 22 Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group's nine-month net profit rose 13 percent to $484.5 million, helped by growth in net interest income and operating income.

The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, said on Monday total assets stood at $45.2 billion at end-September, while operating income grew 7 percent to $1.32 billion in the first nine months.

It gave no figures for third-quarter net profit. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Dan Lalor)