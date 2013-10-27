BRIEF-Yang Guang to sell property management unit in Beijing for 316 mln yuan
* Says it plans to sell property management unit in Beijing for 316.0 million yuan ($45.76 million)
AMMAN Oct 27 Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group's nine-month net profit rose 15.4 percent to $559 million, helped by growth in net interest income and operating income accompanied by a decrease in provisions compared to last year.
One of the Middle East's major financial institutions said on Sunday that total loans rose 6 percent to $23.2 billion at end-September, while deposits grew 2 percent to $33 billion compared to the same period last year.
The bank gave no figures for third quarter net profits.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Says it plans to sell property management unit in Beijing for 316.0 million yuan ($45.76 million)
* Says it signs agreement to transfer unit's debts worth 650 million yuan ($94.19 million) to Citic Trust
* GPIF's domestic bond underweights target for 1st time (Adds quotes, details on investments)