AMMAN Oct 27 Jordanian lender Arab Bank Group's nine-month net profit rose 15.4 percent to $559 million, helped by growth in net interest income and operating income accompanied by a decrease in provisions compared to last year.

One of the Middle East's major financial institutions said on Sunday that total loans rose 6 percent to $23.2 billion at end-September, while deposits grew 2 percent to $33 billion compared to the same period last year.

The bank gave no figures for third quarter net profits.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Michael Perry)