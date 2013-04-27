AMMAN, April 27 Jordan-based Arab Bank Group made a net profit of $205.1 million in the first quarter of the year, up from $204.4 million in the same period last year, it said on Saturday.

The bank, one of the Middle East's major financial institutions, which has a $45.6 billion balance sheet spread across 30 countries and five continents, said in a statement it was able to maintain healthy growth in revenues, with operational profits growing 7 percent in Q1. It gave no further figures.