AMMAN Feb 1 Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, posted a 15 percent rise in 2014 net profit to $577 million, saying its diversified portfolio helped it offset the impact of foreign exchange falls.

Chairman Sabih al-Masri said deposits rose 2 percent to $35 billion against the end of 2013. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)