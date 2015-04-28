(Adds details and chairman's quote)

AMMAN, April 28 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance reported first-quarter net profit of 31.4 million dinars ($44.3 million), barely changed from the 31.3 million dinars it earned in the same period a year earlier.

Its assets stood at 7.7 billion dinars ($10.8 bln) at the end of March, up 2 percent from the end of last year, the bank said. Loans stood at 3.3 billion dinars, up 12.4 percent.

A new income tax law that came into effect this year raised taxes on banks to 35 percent from 30 percent, it added.

Housing Bank for Trade and Finance is the country's number-two lender. Its main shareholder is Qatar National Bank , with a stake of over 35 percent.

"These results have reflected positively on the main indicators of the bank. We hope to attain better results in the coming periods this year," Chairman Michel Marto said, adding that customer deposits rose 5.5 percent to 5.8 billion dinars compared with the end of last year.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.4 percent at the end of March, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent.

The bank, which operates in the Palestinian territories, Bahrain and Algeria and is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Syria, said most of its foreign operations did well. It gave no details.

The bank has the largest branch network in the kingdom with 124 branches across the country by the end of March.

