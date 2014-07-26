(Adds details and chairman's quote)
AMMAN, July 26 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade
and Finance, the country's second largest lender,
posted a 16.4 percent increase in first-half net profit to $86.2
million due to better utilisation of funding in core activities,
it said in a statement on Saturday.
Assets stood at $10.7 billion at end of June, up 5 percent
from the end of 2013. The bank's main shareholder is Qatar
National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.
"The results reflect a strategy based on attracting more
sources of capital and utilising them more effectively," said
Chairman Michel Marto, adding that customer deposits rose 3.6
percent to $7.5 billion compared to the end of last year.
The bank's credit portfolio stood at $4 billion, a 5.2
percent rise over the same period.
The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.6 percent
at the end of June, well above the regulatory standard of 12
percent, the bank said.
The bank, which is one of the largest foreign banks
operating in Syria, said its operations in the country were
performing well despite the unrest. It gave no details.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)