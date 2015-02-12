AMMAN Feb 12 Jordan Ahli Bank boosted
net profit by 113 percent to 34 million dinars ($48 million) in
2014 due to capital gains from divesting its Lebanese subsidiary
to a Lebanese bank, bank officials said.
Net operating income, including interest and commissions,
rose 7 percent to 102.4 million dinars in 2014 from 95.7 million
the previous year, a bank official said, adding the results
still need final Central Bank approval.
Bankers said Lebanon's Fransabank may have paid as much as
$100 million.
Jordan Ahli Bank, whose income comes from retail, corporate
and investment banking, also has a presence in Palestinian
territories and Cyprus. Its major shareholders are the Jordanian
Muasher family.
($1 = 0.709 dinar)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)