BEIRUT Aug 2 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, the country's second largest lender, said on Sunday it's first-half net profit was $86.9 million, hardly changed from $86.2 million a year earlier.

The bank said assets stood at $11 billion at end of June, up 3.3 percent from the end of 2014. The bank's main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi)