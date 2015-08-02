(Adds details and background)

BEIRUT Aug 2 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance, the country's second largest lender, said on Sunday it's first-half net profit was $86.9 million, hardly changed from $86.2 million a year earlier.

The bank said assets stood at $11 billion at end of June, up 3.3 percent from the end of 2014. The bank's main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.

"The results reflect the bank's prudent policies," said Chairman Michel Marto without elaborating. He said customer deposits rose 6.7 percent to $8.2 billion compared to the end of last year.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.8 percent at the end of June, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent, the bank said.

The bank, which is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Syria, said its operations there were performing well despite the unrest. It gave no further details. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)