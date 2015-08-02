(Adds details and background)
BEIRUT Aug 2 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade
and Finance, the country's second largest lender, said
on Sunday it's first-half net profit was $86.9 million, hardly
changed from $86.2 million a year earlier.
The bank said assets stood at $11 billion at end of June, up
3.3 percent from the end of 2014. The bank's main shareholder is
Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.
"The results reflect the bank's prudent policies," said
Chairman Michel Marto without elaborating. He said customer
deposits rose 6.7 percent to $8.2 billion compared to the end of
last year.
The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.8 percent
at the end of June, well above the regulatory standard of 12
percent, the bank said.
The bank, which is one of the largest foreign banks
operating in Syria, said its operations there were performing
well despite the unrest. It gave no further details.
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)