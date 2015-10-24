Global auditor watchdog sets up home in Tokyo, Japan hopes to attract more institutions
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
AMMAN Oct 24 Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said its January-September net profit came to $615.1 million, barely changed from $614.2 million in the same period last year.
It said its loans book and customer deposits had continued to grow despite exchange-rate fluctuations.
One of the Middle East's major financial institutions, Arab Bank Group said on Saturday that its total loans rose 2 percent to $23.6 billion as of the end of September, while deposits had grown 5 percent to $34.8 billion compared with the same period last year.
The bank, with a balance sheet of $46.4 billion, gave no figure for net profit in the third quarter alone. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount t