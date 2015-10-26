BRIEF-Svenska Bostadsfonden acquires properties in Eslöv and Laholm
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
AMMAN Oct 26 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance on Monday reported a 3.2 percent rise in net profits to 93.1 million dinars ($131 mln) for the first nine months of the year, on the back of steady growth in its core business.
The country's second-largest bank said total assets were up 4.7 percent to 8 billion dinars compared with the end of last year.
The bank gave no figures for third-quarter net profits. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES IN ESLÖV AND LAHOLM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* We have strong capital and liquidity levels and our plans for 2017 are in place and include robust stress testing
JERUSALEM, April 6 The board of Bank Hapoalim , Israel's largest lender, has instructed management to explore options for selling off its credit card unit Isracard, the bank said on Thursday.