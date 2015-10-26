AMMAN Oct 26 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance on Monday reported a 3.2 percent rise in net profits to 93.1 million dinars ($131 mln) for the first nine months of the year, on the back of steady growth in its core business.

The country's second-largest bank said total assets were up 4.7 percent to 8 billion dinars compared with the end of last year.

The bank gave no figures for third-quarter net profits. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi. Editing by Jane Merriman)