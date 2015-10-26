* Jan-Sept results rise on back of steady growth

* Foreign subsidiaries do well despite turmoil- chairman (Adds details and background)

AMMAN Oct 26 Jordan's Housing Bank for Trade and Finance on Monday reported a 3.2 percent rise in net profits to 93.1 million dinars ($131 mln) for the first nine months of the year, on the back of steady growth in its core business.

The country's second-largest bank said total assets were up 4.7 percent to 8 billion dinars compared with the end of last year.

The bank gave no figures for third-quarter net profits.

The bank, which operates in the Palestinian territories, Bahrain and Algeria and is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Syria, said most of its foreign operations did well despite in an unstable regional political environment.

It gave no further details.

"These results reflect the bank's prudent strategy ... and confirms the soundness of its financial position in view of he prevailing conditions," Chairman Michel Marto said, adding that customer deposits rose 6 percent to 5.8 billion dinars compared with the end of last year.

The bank said its results were affected by a new income tax law that came into effect this year that raised taxes on banks to 35 percent from 30 percent.

Housing Bank for Trade and Finance's main shareholder is Qatar National Bank, with a stake of over 35 percent.

Loans stood at 3.6 billion dinars, up 34 percent from end of 2014. It gave no explanation for the sharp rise.

The bank's total capital adequacy ratio reached 17.5 percent at the end of September, well above the regulatory standard of 12 percent.

The bank has the largest branch network in Jordan with 125 branches as of the end of September.

