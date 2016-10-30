BRIEF-Southside Bancshares posts qtrly earnings per share $0.43
* Southside Bancshares Inc announces financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
AMMAN Oct 30 Jordan's largest lender, Arab Bank Group, said on Sunday its January-September net profit came to $617.9 million, barely changed from $615 million in the same period last year.
One of the Middle East's major financial institutions, Arab Bank Group's total loans rose 3 percent to $24.4 billion as of the end of September, while deposits increased 2 percent to $35.5 billion compared with the same period last year.
The bank, with a balance sheet of $46.4 billion, gave no figure for net profit in the third quarter alone. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Susan Fenton)
* EMC Insurance Group Inc announces an increase in 2016 guidance
BERLIN, Jan 27 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande underscored the need for European unity in the face of growing internal and external threats, including the rise of populism across Europe and U.S. threats to abandon free trade.