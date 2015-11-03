ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Sinopec skids in stable secondary market
SINGAPORE, April 6 (IFR) - Asian credits were broadly unchanged in stable markets despite dampened sentiment from overnight losses on Wall Street.
LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has started marketing a US$500m January 2026 bond at a yield of 6.75% area, according to a source.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Tuesday's business.
Jordan is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Michael Turner)
April 6 Ebest Special Purpose Acquisition 2 Company :
* Israel-based Dapulse, a provider of web-based software to improve team management, communication and productivity, said on Thursday it raised $25 million, bringing its total funding to $34.1 million.