LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has started marketing a US$500m January 2026 bond at a yield of 6.75% area, according to a source.

Citigroup and JP Morgan are running the 144A/Reg S transaction, which is expected to be Tuesday's business.

Jordan is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's. (Reporting by Michael Turner)