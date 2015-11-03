LONDON, Nov 3 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has launched a US$500m January 2026 bond at a yield of 6.375%, according to a deal lead.

This compares to initial price thoughts of 6.75% area, which were released earlier on Tuesday.

Allocations and pricing is expected later on Tuesday via deal leads Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Jordan is rated B1 by Moody's and BB- by Standard & Poor's.

