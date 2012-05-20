* Austerity package crucial for IMF-backed funding
* Fiscal consolidation essential to rein in budget deficit
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, May 20 The Jordanian cabinet approved an
austerity package that includes plans to raise taxes on banks
and mining firms but avoids controversial fuel and electricity
price rises to hold down the rise in the budget deficit,
officials said on Sunday.
They said the first package of measures, approved at a
cabinet meeting late on Saturday, also included cuts in the
government's operational spending and a freeze on hiring, and
were expected to produce savings of around 300 million dinars
($423 million).
The state news agency Petra said the government would amend
the income tax law to increase the taxes on profitable banks and
on mining firms such as Arab Potash and Jordan
Phosphate Mines Company <JOPH.AM >, among the world's leading
producers of fertilisers.
Officials said privately that the next step would be a rise
in electricity and premium gasoline prices, which the government
said earlier this month was needed to stop the budget deficit
from exceeding $4 billion this year and further damaging the
kingdom's growth prospects.
Successive governments have adopted an expansionist fiscal
policy characterized by sizable state subsidies and salary
increases in response to months of protests that begn early last
year, inspired by the uprisings that swept the Arab world.
In the latest sign of popular discontent, Islamist and
tribal opposition groups held street protests against rising
prices on Friday.
To head off greater unrest, the authorities created new
state jobs in an already bloated public sector, froze gasoline
prices and maintained subsidies for bread.
Officials say the new measures were needed to get
International Monetary Fund (IMF) approval for further financing
by donors worried about the impact of extra social spending on
Jordan's fiscal and monetary stability.
Finance Minister Suleiman al-Hafez was quoted last week as
saying the planned price rises and higher taxes were crucial to
avoid the budget deficit soaring to 2.03 billion dinars ($2.8
billion) - after taking account of foreign aid that
traditionally covers budget shortfalls.
The budget deficit could have reached a record 2.93 billion
dinars if foreign aid fell and the new measures were not
adopted, he said.
Last year the economy was kept afloat by a $1.4 billion cash
injection from Saudi Arabia, but officials say there was no
pledge of support from Saudi Arabia this year, raising concern
about the budget.
The 2012 budget had set a much lower deficit target of 1.027
billion dinars, 4.6 percent of gross domestic product, after
allowing for extra foreign aid and the streamlining of a
subsidies package that costs over 2.3 billion dinars a year.
Officials say the government plans to impose a sales tax on
a long list of luxury goods, and will not touch subsidies on
bread for the poor and on cooking gas which a majority of the
country's seven million low-income people depend on.
Economists said Jordan's ability to maintain a costly
subsidy system and a large state bureaucracy, whose salaries
consume the bulk of the $9.6 billion of state expenditure, was
increasingly untenable in the absence of large foreign capital
inflows or infusions of foreign aid.
($1=0.7090 dinars)
(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, editing by Tim Pearce)