ABU DHABI Dec 10 Jordan's economic growth is
expected to accelerate to as much as 4 percent next year as
cheaper oil cuts the country's current account deficit, deputy
central bank governor Maher Hasan said on Wednesday.
The plunge of the Brent crude oil price to below $70 a
barrel from around $115 over the past six months is a major boon
for Jordan, which imports all its oil needs.
In addition to cutting the current account gap, which is set
to fall below 8 percent of gross domestic product this year from
nearly 10 percent in 2013, cheaper oil will strengthen the
government's fiscal position by reducing state fuel subsidies
and losses at the state electricity company, Hasan noted.
In the medium term, cheap oil could actually have a negative
effect if it reduces remittances from Jordanians working in the
Gulf oil exporting countries and dampens foreign direct
investment by wealthy Gulf companies, he said.
For now, however, the impact is clearly positive. Hasan
estimated this year's economic growth would be about 3 percent,
up from around 2.8 percent last year.
"We project growth will continue in 2015. Our expectation
for 2015 is a growth rate between 3.5 and 4 percent," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference.
"We think the strong external demand seen in 2014 will
continue, the pick-up in economic activity will continue and
also the decline in oil prices will help the economy.
"A decline in oil prices will reduce our import bill, leave
more money to spend with the public domestically. The government
capex spend is projected to remain strong in 2015 and private
sector investment also."
Hasan said inflation for 2014 would be close to 3 percent,
falling to between 1.5 and 2 percent next year, "largely due to
the decline in oil and commodities prices and because there is
no domestic pressure to push prices up significantly in the
economy."
