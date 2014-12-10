ABU DHABI Dec 10 Jordan's economic growth is expected to accelerate to as much as 4 percent next year as cheaper oil cuts the country's current account deficit, deputy central bank governor Maher Hasan said on Wednesday.

The plunge of the Brent crude oil price to below $70 a barrel from around $115 over the past six months is a major boon for Jordan, which imports all its oil needs.

In addition to cutting the current account gap, which is set to fall below 8 percent of gross domestic product this year from nearly 10 percent in 2013, cheaper oil will strengthen the government's fiscal position by reducing state fuel subsidies and losses at the state electricity company, Hasan noted.

In the medium term, cheap oil could actually have a negative effect if it reduces remittances from Jordanians working in the Gulf oil exporting countries and dampens foreign direct investment by wealthy Gulf companies, he said.

For now, however, the impact is clearly positive. Hasan estimated this year's economic growth would be about 3 percent, up from around 2.8 percent last year.

"We project growth will continue in 2015. Our expectation for 2015 is a growth rate between 3.5 and 4 percent," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a financial conference.

"We think the strong external demand seen in 2014 will continue, the pick-up in economic activity will continue and also the decline in oil prices will help the economy.

"A decline in oil prices will reduce our import bill, leave more money to spend with the public domestically. The government capex spend is projected to remain strong in 2015 and private sector investment also."

Hasan said inflation for 2014 would be close to 3 percent, falling to between 1.5 and 2 percent next year, "largely due to the decline in oil and commodities prices and because there is no domestic pressure to push prices up significantly in the economy." (Writing by Andrew Torchia)