SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co bought 3.75 million barrels of gasoil for delivery over November to February, from Royal Dutch Shell, traders said on Thursday. Shell International Trading Middle East, a trading arm of Shell, was awarded the tender at a premium of $3.79 a barrel to Middle East quotes, for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes to be delivered into Aqaba port, they added. Jordan Petroleum previously imported the higher sulphur 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil, but switched to imports of the better quality 500 ppm sulphur gasoil since January this year, a Singapore-based trader said. Jordan Petroleum last bought 3.75 million barrels of gasoil for delivery over August to October from BB Energy at a premium of $4.73 a barrel over Middle East quotes, the trader added. Separately, the company also bought 45,000 tonnes of jet fuel for delivery into Aqaba over November to December from Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) at a premium of $19.27 a tonne, traders said. Tentative schedule of gasoil supply: Period* Quantity Nov 5-8/ 375,000 barrels Nov 14-17/ 375,000 barrels Nov 23-26 375,000 barrels Dec, 2014 1,500,000 barrels Jan, 2015 1,500,000 barrels Feb, 2015 375,000 barrels *The company will specify the monthly delivery programme in the first week of the preceding month (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)