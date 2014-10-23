SINGAPORE, Oct 23 Jordan Petroleum Refinery Co
bought 3.75 million barrels of gasoil for delivery
over November to February, from Royal Dutch Shell,
traders said on Thursday.
Shell International Trading Middle East, a trading arm of
Shell, was awarded the tender at a premium of $3.79 a barrel to
Middle East quotes, for the 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargoes to be
delivered into Aqaba port, they added.
Jordan Petroleum previously imported the higher sulphur 0.5
percent sulphur gasoil, but switched to imports of the better
quality 500 ppm sulphur gasoil since January this year, a
Singapore-based trader said.
Jordan Petroleum last bought 3.75 million barrels of gasoil
for delivery over August to October from BB Energy at a premium
of $4.73 a barrel over Middle East quotes, the trader added.
Separately, the company also bought 45,000 tonnes of jet
fuel for delivery into Aqaba over November to December from
Kuwait's Independent Petroleum Group (IPG) at a premium of
$19.27 a tonne, traders said.
Tentative schedule of gasoil supply:
Period* Quantity
Nov 5-8/ 375,000 barrels
Nov 14-17/ 375,000 barrels
Nov 23-26 375,000 barrels
Dec, 2014 1,500,000 barrels
Jan, 2015 1,500,000 barrels
Feb, 2015 375,000 barrels
*The company will specify the monthly delivery programme in
the first week of the preceding month
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)