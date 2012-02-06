AMMAN Feb 6 Jordan Telecom Group , the country's sole fixed-line operator, said on Monday 2011 net profits fell 5.6 percent to 89.8 million dinars ($126.6 million).

The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a 51 percent stake, said revenues of its integrated mobile, internet and fixed-line business rose 2.4 percent to 411.8 million dinars in 2011.

Most of the revenues were from the fast growing broadband internet services.

($1 = 0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Mark Potter)