BRIEF-Thaicom says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year
* Says in M&A talks, expects conclusion this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring)
AMMAN Feb 6 Jordan Telecom Group , the country's sole fixed-line operator, said on Monday 2011 net profits fell 5.6 percent to 89.8 million dinars ($126.6 million).
The telecom group, in which France Telecom owns a 51 percent stake, said revenues of its integrated mobile, internet and fixed-line business rose 2.4 percent to 411.8 million dinars in 2011.
Most of the revenues were from the fast growing broadband internet services.
($1 = 0.709 dinar) (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Editing by Mark Potter)
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China shares rebounded on Monday, led by wine makers and banks, after media reports said pension funds may begin flowing into the country's stock markets as early as this week.
DUBAI, Feb 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.