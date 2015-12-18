LONDON Dec 18 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday it would lend Jordan's water authority up to $14 million to upgrade its sewerage system to help cope with an influx of regugees from neighbouring Syria.

The project will be first the bank is financing in response to the migrant crisis that has sent about 1.4 million people into Jordan, equal to 20 percent of its total population.

The money will come from 500 million euros ($542.15 million) that the bank earmarked this month to improve water, waste and transport systems in Jordan and Turkey which is also hosting hundreds of thousands of refugees.

"The supply of clean water and the treatment of wastewater are essential. Water is life, but in Jordan it is a scarce resource," the EBRD said.

"In addition, the ageing infrastructure means serious water losses, especially in densely populated areas, where the majority of refugees are temporarily housed," it added. ($1 = 0.9223 euros)