* Central bank chief's sacking fuels uncertainty
* Political spending expands budget deficit
* Growth languishes at low levels
* Fears that government could raid c.bank funds
* To remain heavily dependent on foreign aid
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Oct 12 Jordan's former central bank
chief, ousted by the government last month after security
personnel surrounded the bank to stop him entering, says he
fears for the country's economic stability as rising government
spending pushes state finances deeper into the red.
"Am I conceited because I speak my view and don't agree with
government policies that will create problems in the future?"
Faris Abdul Hamid Sharaf told reporters, responding to public
criticism of him by Prime Minister Marouf al-Bakhit.
Just several years ago, Jordan was viewed by many
businessmen as an economic success story; under reforms guided
by the International Monetary Fund, it became one of the Middle
East's most open economies.
Now, political unrest across the Arab world has pushed
Jordan into a big increase in government spending on salaries,
food and energy subsidies and its social safety network, in an
effort to head off domestic protests by placating the country's
poor. Millions of dollars of state money have been channelled to
tribal areas that provide the backbone of support for the
Hashemite royal family regime.
This has prompted the government to increase state spending
this year by over 700 million dinars from its original plan to
6.95 billion dinars ($9.8 billion) through two supplementary
annexes to the 2011 budget.
That makes the government's budget deficit target this year,
5.5 percent of gross domestic product, look much too optimistic;
economists and bankers think the deficit will be nearly 7
percent. Public debt was already rising before the additional
spending -- at the end of August it stood at 12 billion dinars
or 57 percent of GDP. Including debt incurred by the national
electric power company and guaranteed by the government, it is
already above a legal limit set by Jordan of 60 percent,
according to the finance ministry.
"The government is saying the deficit is a small price to
pay in return for maintaining social peace and security. They
are pursuing a policy of political convenience and appeasement.
But they are just postponing problems at a higher cost," said
Jawad Anani, a leading economist and former deputy prime
minister.
Earlier this year, Jordan's economy was officially expected
to grow around 3 percent in 2011, much slower than the average 7
percent seen over the last decade during a boom fed by high aid
levels and capital inflows and investments.
But even 3 percent may not be attainable, officials now
concede privately, as the kingdom is still struggling to recover
from the global downturn of 2008-2009, which cut remittances
from Jordanian expatriates in the Gulf.
Another blow to state finances is a record energy bill that
is expected to top $4.5 billion after the disruption of Egyptian
gas supplies to Jordan due to sabotage of the pipeline in the
Sinai region. This prompted the kingdom to switch to more
expensive diesel fuel to generate electricity.
"The government cannot touch or change 90 percent of the
expenditure allocations in the budget. Economic conditions are
not comforting," an exasperated Finance Minister Mohammad Abu
Hammour told Reuters.
TENSIONS
These tensions spilled over last month in the government's
sacking from the central bank of the 41-year-old Sharaf, a
U.S.-educated banker who is the son of Abdul Hamid Sharaf, a
former liberal prime minister who tried to modernise the
country's tribe-based political structure before his death in
1980.
Sharaf said he did not know why he was ousted, suggesting it
might be because he had "fought corruption within the banking
sector and stood up against the entry of criminal elements".
But disagreements over economic policy appeared at least
partly responsible. Sharaf, known as a fierce advocate of fiscal
discipline, had repeatedly warned that wasteful subsidies were
distorting the economy and hindering IMF-guided reforms.
Sharaf also had forthright views on the need to rationalise
Jordan's secret army expenditure. This made him enemies in a
bloated military patronage system.
Prime Minister Bakhit, a conservative former general, said
publicly that Sharaf's free-market views ran contrary to the
populist agenda of a government which claims to defend ordinary
Jordanians from the abuses of the business elite. The current
government came to power in February, during the Arab Spring
unrest in the region, after King Abdullah sacked an unpopular
pro-business prime minister.
Regardless of the specific issues at stake, the government's
action against the central bank governor, who was only ten
months into a five-year tenure, raised questions about the
predictability of economic policy-making.
"It sends a very, very bad signal. This was a political
mistake of huge dimensions. This is a very worrying
development," said one senior Western diplomat, who requested
anonymity.
Sharaf, who described his dismissal as illegal, was replaced
by a long-time veteran of the bank, Mohammad Said Shaheen, a
deputy governor. He is expected to focus on the central bank's
traditional role of defending the dinar currency, which is
pegged to the U.S. dollar.
INDEPENDENCE
In March this year, Sharaf stood up to the government when
it sought to overdraw its account at the central bank to pay
civil servants' salaries. He wrote to Bakhit and the finance
ministry saying they had three days to come up with the funds, a
rare move in a country where influential politicians are rarely
challenged over spending.
"If you overdraw it's a form of printing money. I am not
going to let the government find an illegal window of
financing," he said.
Now some economists and businessmen fear that with Sharaf
out of the way, the government could seek to finance its budget
deficit by raiding funds at the central bank.
"If the central bank succumbs to pressure to give advances
to the government to alleviate pressure on the budget by taking
on more public debt, the bank could become a government puppet,"
said Anani.
Prominent commercial banker Mufleh Aqel said, "The
independence of the central bank must be maintained under all
circumstances so that it does not fall under the government's
influence -- especially at a time of expanding social programmes
that appease rather than solve fundamental problems facing the
economy."
Jordan's key role in protecting geopolitical stability in
the Middle East makes it one of the highest per capita
recipients of foreign aid in the world, according to figures
from USAID, the U.S. aid agency. In the past, foreign aid has
sometimes financed almost half the country's budget deficit;
Anani and others credit a $1.4 billion cash injection by Saudi
Arabia this year for keeping the economy afloat.
Last year Jordan issued its first sovereign Eurobond on the
international market, raising $750 million. Abu Hammour said the
price of those bonds had now dropped about 10 percent in
secondary market trading, though he attributed this to pressure
on bond prices across the region in the wake of the Arab Spring,
and did not rule out Jordan returning to international debt
markets next year.
Weak global markets may make it hard for Jordan to issue
another international bond, however. In that case, the
government will have to continue relying heavily on foreign aid
in the coming year. But the fiscal pressures on Jordan mean the
aid may not be enough to support solid economic growth;
economists worry large government debt issues to local banks to
fund the deficit will crowd out credit to the private sector.
"Jordan has to resort to more stringent fiscal policies and
ask people to tighten their belts. Otherwise we might become