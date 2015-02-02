AMMAN Feb 2 Jordan's Central Bank said on Monday it would cut its benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday, its first cut since June, saying it was encouraged by a record build up in foreign reserves and an improved inflation outlook to stimulate growth.

The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) cut its discount rate to 4.00 percent and overnight repo rate to 3.75 pct as of Tuesday. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)