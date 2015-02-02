UPDATE 7-Credit Suisse under fire as clients hunted for tax evasion
* Credit Suisse says cooperating with authorities (Adds Credit Suisse comment on 55,000 suspect accounts)
AMMAN Feb 2 Jordan's Central Bank said on Monday it would cut its benchmark lending rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday, its first cut since June, saying it was encouraged by a record build up in foreign reserves and an improved inflation outlook to stimulate growth.
The Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) cut its discount rate to 4.00 percent and overnight repo rate to 3.75 pct as of Tuesday. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams)
ZURICH, March 31 Credit Suisse is conducting an internal investigation over whether staff breached compliance rules after three of its offices were searched in tax evasion probes, the head of its International Wealth Management division said on Friday.