* Monarch seeks early elections to speed reforms
* Islamists boycott polls, citing unfair election law
* Absence of effective opposition harms vote credibility
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Oct 16 Jordan's electoral commission set
Jan. 23 as the date for early parliamentary elections on Tuesday
after King Abdullah dissolved parliament halfway through its
term, responding to pressure for an acceleration of political
reforms.
But Jordan's only effective opposition, the Islamic Action
Front (IAF) which is the political arm of the Muslim
Brotherhood, have already said they will boycott the vote
because nothing has been done to overhaul an electoral system
skewed against them.
The official news agency said the commission, set up in July
as an independent body to prevent government meddling and help
ensure fair elections, made its decision a day after voter
registration had expired.
The authorities said 2.28 million voters had turned up for
registration out of 3.7 million eligible in a population of
around seven million in the Hashemite kingdom, a staunch Arab of
the United States.
Minister of Information Samih al-Maaytah said the final
registration figure showed Jordanians were "keen to participate
in polls for an assembly" that would bring real reforms.
But political commentators said registration was relatively
low, reflecting the Islamist boycott as well as political apathy
among Jordanians of Palestinian origin, a majority of the
population, who are under-represented in parliament and the
state but whose business elite are pillars of the economy.
King Abdullah, in power since his father King Hussein's
death in 1999, was forced to make steps towards more democracy
in response to protests inspired by popular uprisings that have
toppled four Arab dictators since the early part of last year,
with Syria's president fighting an armed insurgency next door.
But the king has been constrained by a tribal power base
that sees reform as a threat to their privileged position.
ELECTORAL FAIRNESS AT ISSUE
King Abdullah appointed a new government on Wednesday led by
veteran politician Abdullah Ensour, a week after parliament was
dissolved with a mandate to hold the election within a
four-month constitutional deadline.
Ensour said he was committed to holding fair elections that
address long-standing criticism of alleged vote rigging and
interference by security forces t h at has marred previous voting.
The king had repeatedly said he wants elections to be held
later this year or at the latest early in 2013.
In a meeting with members of a newly established
constitutional court on Monday, King Abdullah said he hoped the
coming elections would see prime ministers appointed from a
parliamentary majority rather than handpicked by him.
The monarch has, however, been frustrated in his effort to
obtain a wider consensus for expanding representation in the
assembly beyond one that serves the interests of a tribal
political establishment run by native Jordanians.
The electoral law preserves a system that marginalises the
representation of Jordanians of Palestinian origin, on whom
Islamists generally rely for their support, in favour of native
Jordanians who keep a tight grip on power and form the backbone
of the powerful security services.
A boycott by the Muslim Brotherhood is threatening to damage
the legitimacy of any future parliament. Political commentators
say that real change requires the electoral system to address
discrimination against citizens of Palestinian origin.
Their resentment at their political second-class status
could strengthen the hand of the Muslim Brotherhood, which
enjoys a strong following among Palestinians living in refugee
camps and impoverished urban districts.
Although there have been protests by tribal and Islamist
opposition demanding the king fight corruption and calling for
wider political freedoms, Amman has so far managed to avoid a
wider and deeper revolt like those seen in other Arab states.
In a country where the monarchy is a guarantor of stability
among feuding tribes who seek his protection and acts as a
balance between the country's Palestinians and native
Jordanians, no one wants to topple the king.