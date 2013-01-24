* Muslim Brotherhood boycott strengthened grip of tribal
candidates
* Results show most candidates gain with tribal backing
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, Jan 24 Pro-government tribal candidates
strengthened their grip on Jordan's parliament after Wednesday's
general election, boycotted as rigged by the Muslim
Brotherhood-led opposition, according to preliminary results.
State television on Thursday listed most of the 150 seats
contested, saying they were won by independents, candidates with
limited political agendas who rely on family and tribal
allegiances rather than party backing.
The Islamic Action Front, the Muslim Brotherhood's political
wing in Jordan and the country's largest opposition party,
shunned the election because it said the electoral law was
designed to curb its influence.
The front said last year it would boycott the polls after
the tribal-dominated parliament passed a electoral law that
magnified the clout of native Jordanian constituencies at the
expense of cities, which are home to many citizens of
Palestinian origin and which tend to be Islamist strongholds.
Turnout for Wednesday's vote was 56 percent of the country's
2.3 million registered voters.
The Islamists say only a fraction of Jordan's eligible
voters cast their ballots and that another 2.4 million eligible
voters did not register to vote on Wednesday, Jordan's first
parliamentary election since the Arab uprisings.
Islamists draw more support in the densely populated cities,
where most of the country's 7 million population live, and
voting is more along political and ideological lines.
In the major cities, including the capital, all strongholds
of the country's most organised political grouping, turnout
figures averaged around 40 percent. In sparsely populated rural
and Bedouin areas it was more than 70 percent.
Officials say the elections were a milestone in democratic
reforms espoused by King Abdullah and that the opposition had
misjudged the popular mood, saying many voters had shunned the
opposition's boycott call.
Tribalism has been on the rise as a political element in
Jordan, blunting the emergence of national parties and curbing
the influence of Islamists.