AMMAN, Sept 28 Jordan's King Abdullah on Wednesday swore in a new government headed by Prime Minister Hani Mulki, who was given a second term after stepping down following last week's parliamentary elections, an official source said.

Mulki, 64, who has held a string of senior diplomatic and ministerial posts, was first appointed last May to oversee elections. He was reappointed last Sunday and given a new mandate to try to rejuvenate a sluggish economy and revive business confidence at a time of regional turmoil.

